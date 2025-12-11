Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England can still be ‘really dangerous’ in Ashes, claims former Australia captain

England have been described as ‘really dangerous’ despite falling 2-0 behind in the Ashes (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
England have been described as ‘really dangerous’ despite falling 2-0 behind in the Ashes (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Tim Paine, Australia's former captain, asserted that Steve Smith is decisively winning his personal Ashes duel against Jofra Archer.
  • The rivalry flared up during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, where Smith guided Australia to a 2-0 series lead after a tense exchange with Archer.
  • Smith hooked Archer for six, extending Archer's record to 220 balls bowled to Smith in Test cricket without taking his wicket.
  • Paine believes the upcoming third Test in Adelaide offers England a genuine opportunity to prevent a series-clinching defeat, given the batting-friendly conditions, and said Ben Stokes’s side remains “really dangerous”.
  • Despite his national allegiance, Paine expressed admiration for England's aggressive playing style, finding their matches thoroughly entertaining.
