England can still be ‘really dangerous’ in Ashes, claims former Australia captain
- Tim Paine, Australia's former captain, asserted that Steve Smith is decisively winning his personal Ashes duel against Jofra Archer.
- The rivalry flared up during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, where Smith guided Australia to a 2-0 series lead after a tense exchange with Archer.
- Smith hooked Archer for six, extending Archer's record to 220 balls bowled to Smith in Test cricket without taking his wicket.
- Paine believes the upcoming third Test in Adelaide offers England a genuine opportunity to prevent a series-clinching defeat, given the batting-friendly conditions, and said Ben Stokes’s side remains “really dangerous”.
- Despite his national allegiance, Paine expressed admiration for England's aggressive playing style, finding their matches thoroughly entertaining.