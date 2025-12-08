New footage emerges of spicy Jofra Archer-Steve Smith Ashes confrontation
- A heated verbal exchange occurred between England bowler Jofra Archer and Australia batter Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test in Brisbane.
- The incident took place as Australia neared victory on Sunday, with Smith hitting Archer for two fours and a six in his final over.
- Smith reportedly suggested Archer only bowled fast when England's defeat was certain, to which Archer retorted about Smith's shot-playing.
- New stump mic audio revealed Australia opener Jake Weatherald told Archer “spit it out if you’re going to say something”, prompting Ben Stokes to intervene by saying to Weatherald, “you got 70 and started chatting”, a reference to the batter scoring 72 in Australia’s first innings.
- The spicy confrontation came moments before Australia secured a 2-0 series lead, with the next match scheduled for 17 December at the Adelaide Oval.