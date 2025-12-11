Ex-Australia captain drops verdict on Jofra Archer and Steve Smith’s Ashes battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia’s former captain, Tim Paine, has intensified scrutiny on Jofra Archer, asserting that Steve Smith is decisively winning their personal Ashes duel.

The pair’s simmering rivalry flared up again during the recent Brisbane Test, where Smith guided Australia to a 2-0 series lead.

A tense exchange unfolded on the final day at the Gabba, with both players trading verbals as Archer unleashed deliveries exceeding 93mph. However, it was Smith who had the last word, hooking the fast bowler for six before hitting the winning runs off Gus Atkinson.

This latest encounter means Archer has now bowled 220 balls to Smith in Test cricket without claiming his wicket – a record for any bowler against the Australian batter, though this tally excludes the brutal bouncer that forced Smith to retire hurt with concussion at Lord’s in 2019.

With fans eager for another confrontation between the former Rajasthan Royals teammates in the third Test at Adelaide, Paine offered his unequivocal backing to Smith.

Tim Paine believes Steve Smith is easily winning his personal battle with Jofra Archer (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

"There’s a lot of huff and puff from big Jof at the moment. Steve Smith is winning that battle hands down," Paine stated.

He added, "It’s really a crucial battle to the rest of the Ashes series. (At the moment) it’s another battle that Smithy won, so he continues to build his record against him."

Paine, a veteran of Australia’s 2016/17 Ashes victory and captain during the 2019 2-2 draw, believes the upcoming Adelaide Test presents a genuine opportunity for England to prevent a series-clinching defeat.

The Adelaide Oval is renowned as one of Australia’s premier batting surfaces, featuring shorter boundaries that could favour England’s aggressive approach, potentially ending the bowler-friendly conditions witnessed thus far.

"I think if England get it right, they’re going to be really dangerous," Paine commented. "I don’t think there is any wicket and ground in the country that suits them more than this, so there will be a fascinating Test match."

Despite his national allegiance, Paine expressed admiration for England’s style: "I don’t mind ripping into them, like most Australians, but I enjoy watching them play.

“It hasn’t worked out for them yet in Australia, but I really enjoy what they’re trying to do and the mindset around it, freeing players up to play their best."

He concluded, "Even though the Test matches have been quick, they’ve been thoroughly entertaining, at times humorous, depending on who you support."