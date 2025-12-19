Kenyan vet wanted to keep Ally Pally wasp in his pocket during shock darts win
- Kenyan darts sensation David Munyua secured a stunning upset victory against 18th seed Mike De Decker at the World Championship, coming back from a 2-0 deficit.
- During the dramatic match, a persistent Ally Pally wasp landed on Munyua's face, prompting him to try and capture it as a good luck charm.
- Munyua, a full-time veterinarian in Nairobi, expressed his desire to keep the insect in his pocket, stating he loves “going through tough things' and wanted it to “stay with me”.
- He detailed the challenges of balancing his veterinary profession with his passion for darts, often being on call while playing.
- The Ally Pally wasp has emerged as an unexpected star of the tournament, continuing to disrupt matches and vex other players despite attempts to deter it.