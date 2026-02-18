Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘The Secret Footballer’ is finally revealed

Dave Kitson (left) has revealed himself as ‘The Secret Footballer’
Dave Kitson (left) has revealed himself as ‘The Secret Footballer’ (AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
  • Former Premier League striker Dave Kitson has revealed himself as 'The Secret Footballer', an anonymous author who penned five books and a weekly newspaper column during the 2010s.
  • Kitson used the pseudonym to offer candid insights into the inner workings of professional football and to express his frustrations, initially as an outlet for his own mental health.
  • He stated that maintaining anonymity while having a high-profile career caused immense personal pressure and anxiety, fearing he would be sacked if his identity was revealed.
  • Kitson believes his work “changed football in this country” and led to overhauls at the highest levels, particularly regarding mental health awareness.
  • The project “stopped being fun” after he wrote a column on mental health, predicting a suicide epidemic, and the very next day, former footballer Gary Speed was found dead.
