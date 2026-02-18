Former Premier League striker reveals himself as ‘The Secret Footballer’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Premier League striker Dave Kitson has revealed himself as ‘The Secret Footballer’, stating his anonymous exposes into the modern game "stopped being fun" after the death of Gary Speed.

Kitson, who penned five books and a weekly newspaper column during the 2010s under the pseudonym, offered candid insights into the sport's inner workings and his frustrations.

His true identity became a widespread online guessing game, with fans meticulously dissecting clues.

In a YouTube interview, Kitson, who played for Reading, Stoke City, Cambridge, Sheffield United and Portsmouth during his career, admitted: "I am The Secret Footballer. I’ve never said that out loud before. It was an idea that came to me when I wasn’t happy with where football was going and I needed an outlet to express it for my own mental health."

He added that writing, a lifelong passion, was "cathartic" and helped him "process what was going on in football."

Initially, the project aimed to "explain what happens in the industry and why," rather than "naming names."

open image in gallery Kitson played in the Premier League for Reading ( Getty Images )

However, maintaining anonymity while having a high-profile career brought immense personal pressure.

Kitson confessed: "It was fun for a while, then it bred huge anxiety. I had a career and a big contract. If I’d been outed, I would have been sacked and ostracised."

Despite the stress, he believes his work "changed football in this country and led to overhauls at the highest levels, which I’m proud of."

The emotional toll peaked with a column on mental health titled ‘Sometimes There’s Darkness Behind the Light’.

Kitson recounted: "Nobody talked about mental health in football then. If you spoke about it, you were seen as weak. I said there was a mental health epidemic and I predicted it was only a matter of time before someone took their own life."

The article was submitted on a Friday and published on Saturday. The very next day, Sunday, Gary Speed was found dead.

"That’s when the Secret Footballer stopped being fun," Kitson concluded.