Chelsea fans sent warning after ‘incident’ in Naples before Champions League match
- Two Chelsea fans were treated in hospital in Naples after an incident on Tuesday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
- The “incident” occurred ahead of Chelsea's Champions League match against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night.
- Chelsea Football Club issued a statement advising all supporters to exercise “extreme caution” whilst in the Italian city.
- The club had previously warned fans that attacks on away supporters have sometimes occurred in Naples during UEFA competition matches.
- A shuttle bus service has been made available for the approximately 2,500 travelling Chelsea fans.