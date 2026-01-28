Chelsea fans urged to take ‘extreme caution’ in Naples after pair hospitalised following ‘incident’
Two fans have been treated in hospital following an incident in the Italian city
Chelsea have told fans to take "extreme caution" in Naples after two supporters were treated in hospital ahead of their Champions League tie in the Italian city.
Napoli and Chelsea meet at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night in the competition's final round of group games.
"The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples," Chelsea posted on their official X account.
"Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
"The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture."
In travel advice that was issued to fans earlier this month, Chelsea said: "During Uefa competition matches, attacks on away fans have sometimes occurred in Naples." A shuttle bus service has been made available to the around 2,500 travelling fans of the Premier League club.
Chelsea are hoping to seal a top-eight finish in the Champions League group phase that would secure a place in the last 16 of the competition and avoid them playing in next month's play-off round. Napoli currently sit outside of the qualification places in 25th.
