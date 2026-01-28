Is Napoli v Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Napoli face Chelsea on Wednesday night in a must-win Champions League tie for both sides.

Antonio Conte hosts his former club with Napoli needing the full three points to avoid elimination in Europe, as they currently sit 25th in the league phase.

The Serie A champions will be bruised after they drew with Copenhagen in the league phase last week - despite having a man advantage for nearly an hour - before a 3-0 league defeat to Juventus.

Liam Rosenior’s Blues meanwhile need a win - and to hope that other results go their way - to secure a top-eight finish and therefore automatically qualify for the last 16. They ran out 3-1 winners over Crystal Palace in the Premier League this week and will be full of confidence against a beleaguered Napoli side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Napoli v Chelsea?

Napoli welcome Chelsea to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday 28 January, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 6.30pm, and streaming service discovery+. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Chelsea will be sweating on the fitness of Cole Palmer, who missed two games last week with a muscle strain. Rosenior said on Sunday “he is not quite 100 per cent, but he’s got a chance” to return against Napoli.

Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill are definite absentees, both with long-term injuries, while Dario Essugo and Tosin Adarabioyo are sidelined too and Filip Jorgensen is likely to miss out.

Napoli are without former Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku as he slowly returns from a thigh injury, with Billy Gilmour and Kevin de Bruyne joining him on the sidelines. Amir Rrahmani and Matteo Politano are both doubts with knocks.

Predicted line-ups

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Buongiorno; Spinazzola, Lobotka, McTominay, Gutierrez; Vergara, Elmas; Hojlund

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Joao Pedro