Why Australian Open is set for early start on Saturday
- Australian Open organisers have brought forward Saturday's schedule in response to forecasts of extreme heat in Melbourne.
- Third-round matches on the main show courts will now commence at 10:30 am local time, an hour earlier than usual, with outside courts starting at 10 am.
- Temperatures are predicted to soar to 40 degrees Celsius by late afternoon, prompting the changes to ensure player safety.
- The tournament employs a heat stress scale, which considers factors like air temperature and humidity, potentially leading to cooling breaks or full suspension of play on outside courts.
- Should the heat scale reach its highest point, play on outside courts would be halted, but matches on the three main show courts with roofs would continue.