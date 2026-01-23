Coco Gauff calls out fan who ‘disrespected’ her opponent during Australian Open win
- Coco Gauff overcame a challenging start to defeat fellow American Hailey Baptiste at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round.
- Gauff, the third seed, lost the opening set 3-6, marking her first dropped set of the tournament.
- She then rallied strongly, winning the subsequent sets 6-0 and 6-3, to secure her victory.
- Gauff called out a fan after the match who she felt had crossed the line when showing support for her over Baptiste as she urged the crowd to “be respectful”.
- Gauff is now set to face Czech 19th seed Karolina Muchova for a place in the quarter-finals.