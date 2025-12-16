Republican senator defends Trump’s ‘respectful’ comments about Rob Reiner
- Republicans on Capitol Hill are reacting to a highly inflammatory comment made by Trump concerning actor Rob Reiner.
- Trump claimed Rob Reiner was killed due to "Trump derangement syndrome," a statement that has drawn widespread attention.
- Many Republicans are either dodging questions about Trump's remark or criticising him for going too far.
- Senator Markwayne Mullin, a close ally of Trump, however, defended the comment, describing it as "respectful."
- Mullin stated that Trump's tirade about the actor was "nice" and "not distasteful at all," noting Trump acknowledged Reiner's past as a good actor.