Republican senator defends Trump’s ‘respectful’ comments about Rob Reiner

Trump sparks outrage by mocking brutal slaying of critic Rob Reiner
  • Republicans on Capitol Hill are reacting to a highly inflammatory comment made by Trump concerning actor Rob Reiner.
  • Trump claimed Rob Reiner was killed due to "Trump derangement syndrome," a statement that has drawn widespread attention.
  • Many Republicans are either dodging questions about Trump's remark or criticising him for going too far.
  • Senator Markwayne Mullin, a close ally of Trump, however, defended the comment, describing it as "respectful."
  • Mullin stated that Trump's tirade about the actor was "nice" and "not distasteful at all," noting Trump acknowledged Reiner's past as a good actor.
