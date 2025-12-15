Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump urged to delete ‘dreadful’ post about Rob Reiner’s death

Two people found dead inside Rob Reiner’s home in Los Angeles
  • President Donald Trump has been urged to delete a post about director Rob Reiner’s death after blaming it on “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
  • Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home this weekend and their son is being held in police custody, though police have yet to announce charges against him.
  • Trump took to Truth Social Monday morning, calling Rob Reiner “tortured and struggling,” claiming he and his wife passed away, “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
  • The president claimed Reiner was known to have “driven people crazy by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump.”
  • The post quickly led to backlash, with TV presenter Piers Morgan writing, “This is a dreadful thing to say about a man who just got murdered ... Delete it, Mr President.”
