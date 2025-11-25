Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene praised by unlikely source after Congress decision

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., center, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., second from right, and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., far right, applauds during a news conference as the House prepares to vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025
Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., center, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., second from right, and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., far right, applauds during a news conference as the House prepares to vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 (AP)
  • The View co-host Ana Navarro offered a surprisingly positive interpretation of Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision not to seek re-election to Congress, contrasting with her colleagues' more cynical views.
  • Navarro suggested Greene's resignation might be an 'aha' moment, prompted by events like the Charlie Kirk assassination, leading her to question the polarised political climate.
  • Other co-hosts, including Sunny Hostin, speculated that Greene's move could be opportunistic, potentially aiming for a higher office such as the Senate or presidency.
  • Navarro highlighted that Greene's recently strained relationship with Donald Trump would likely impede any Republican primary bid for a larger political role.
  • Greene's recent appearance on The View, where she sought common ground and criticised male politicians, surprised co-hosts who found her public persona different from her on-screen demeanour.
