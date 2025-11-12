Experts name the best Christmas toys of 2025 including racing cars and Lego
- Industry experts have unveiled the 2025 DreamToys list, predicting top-selling toys for Christmas, including Peppa Pig, Wicked dolls, and Formula 1 Lego and Hot Wheels racing cars.
- The list, compiled by a panel of toy retailers and experts, features 15 popular items across various categories such as pre-school favourites, collectables, and building sets.
- Notable inclusions are the Peppa Pig Oinks & Snuggles Evie Doll, Jurassic World Primal Hatch T Rex, Wicked For Good Singing Dolls, and several Formula 1 themed toys marking its 75th anniversary.
- Building sets, particularly Lego, were the fastest-growing category for the second consecutive year, with two Lego items making the list.
- The announcement comes as the UK toy market experienced a 6 per cent growth this year, reaching a value of £3.9 billion, with parents' spending on gifts increasing by 12 per cent year-on-year.