Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Experts name the best Christmas toys of 2025 including racing cars and Lego

Wicked: For Good trailer
  • Industry experts have unveiled the 2025 DreamToys list, predicting top-selling toys for Christmas, including Peppa Pig, Wicked dolls, and Formula 1 Lego and Hot Wheels racing cars.
  • The list, compiled by a panel of toy retailers and experts, features 15 popular items across various categories such as pre-school favourites, collectables, and building sets.
  • Notable inclusions are the Peppa Pig Oinks & Snuggles Evie Doll, Jurassic World Primal Hatch T Rex, Wicked For Good Singing Dolls, and several Formula 1 themed toys marking its 75th anniversary.
  • Building sets, particularly Lego, were the fastest-growing category for the second consecutive year, with two Lego items making the list.
  • The announcement comes as the UK toy market experienced a 6 per cent growth this year, reaching a value of £3.9 billion, with parents' spending on gifts increasing by 12 per cent year-on-year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in