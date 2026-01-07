Bulletin world briefing: Trump ‘discussing buying’ Greenland and protests erupt in Iran
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today
- Trump ‘actively discussing’ buying Greenland after not ruling out military action
- Protests erupt in Iran as at least 36 die and over 1,200 are detained
- Violence predicted in Venezuela after US invasion
- French film star to be laid to rest overlooking the Mediterranean
- Amazon hit with another class action lawsuit over ‘excessive’ charges