Violence predicted in Venezuela after US invasion
- Venezuela faces potential violent instability following the shock capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the US military, despite his vice president being sworn in with US backing.
- Experts warn of a power struggle among numerous heavily armed factions, including drug cartels, paramilitary groups, and guerrillas, which could spark a widespread insurgency.
- Professor Robert Pape suggests military action in Venezuela would be 'far worse than Iraq' due to the difficult terrain and the armed groups' extensive local knowledge, predicting 'chaos'.
- Analyst Adam Cochran highlights the extreme brutality of drug cartels, warning they do not adhere to conventional rules of war and could pose an unprecedented threat to US forces.
- Early signs of trouble include gunshots and clashes in Caracas, with the US denying involvement but monitoring the situation, while Trump ruled out immediate elections for the country.