French film star to be laid to rest overlooking the Mediterranean

Brigitte Bardot death: French film star and cultural icon dies, aged 91
  • Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French screen siren and animal rights activist, will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Saint-Tropez.
  • Bardot, who passed away on 28 December at the age of 91, will be honoured with both a private service and a public homage.
  • A private service for invited guests is scheduled for 11 am at the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption Catholic Church, with a live broadcast on large screens for the public.
  • Following the church service, Bardot will be interred privately at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, where her parents and first husband are also buried.
  • She famously retired from filmmaking at 39 to dedicate her life to animal welfare, though her later years were marked by controversial activism and links to far-right politics.
