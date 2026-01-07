French film star to be laid to rest overlooking the Mediterranean
- Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French screen siren and animal rights activist, will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Saint-Tropez.
- Bardot, who passed away on 28 December at the age of 91, will be honoured with both a private service and a public homage.
- A private service for invited guests is scheduled for 11 am at the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption Catholic Church, with a live broadcast on large screens for the public.
- Following the church service, Bardot will be interred privately at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, where her parents and first husband are also buried.
- She famously retired from filmmaking at 39 to dedicate her life to animal welfare, though her later years were marked by controversial activism and links to far-right politics.