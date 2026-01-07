Final farewell to Brigitte Bardot as Saint-Tropez mourns its ‘dazzling ambassador’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French screen siren and animal rights activist, will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Saint-Tropez, the French Riviera resort she called home for over half a century.

The iconic figure, who died on 28 December at the age of 91, will be honoured with both a private service and a public homage.

A private service for invited guests, including family and representatives from the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals, is scheduled for 11 am at the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption Catholic Church.

Local authorities have arranged for the ceremony to be broadcast live on large screens at the port and two town plazas, allowing residents and admirers to participate in the farewell.

open image in gallery A flower lays by a statue representing actor Brigitte Bardot in Saint-Tropez ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Following the church service, Bardot will be interred "in the strictest privacy" at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, according to Saint-Tropez town hall. The picturesque town, which she adopted as her refuge from the glare of global celebrity, will also host a public homage for admirers.

"Brigitte Bardot will forever be associated with Saint-Tropez, of which she was the most dazzling ambassador," the town hall stated last week. "Through her presence, personality and aura, she marked the history of our town."

Once one of the world’s most photographed women and a defining symbol of 1960s sensuality, Bardot famously retired from filmmaking in 1973 at the age of 39, at the height of her international fame, after starring in more than two dozen films.

She subsequently dedicated her life to animal welfare, founding and sustaining a prominent foundation. However, her later years were also marked by a highly visible and often controversial public persona, stemming from her militant activism and well-documented links to far-right politics.

Her burial will take place in the so-called marine cemetery, where her parents are also interred.

open image in gallery Brigitte Bardot and her partner Gunter Sachs in Las Vegas 1966 ( AP )

This scenic burial ground is also the final resting place of several cultural figures, including her first husband, filmmaker Roger Vadim, who directed her breakout role in And God Created Woman, the film that propelled her to worldwide stardom.

Bardot’s death arrived just one month after the star’s foundation said reports of her ill health were “false”. Bardot underwent a "minor" surgical procedure in October.