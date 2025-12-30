Announcement made to public regarding Brigitte Bardot’s funeral
- Brigitte Bardot, the iconic cinema star and animal rights activist, passed away on Sunday at her home in southern France at the age of 91.
- Her funeral ceremony is scheduled for 7 January at the Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption Catholic Church in Saint-Tropez, with the event broadcast publicly on large screens.
- Bardot, who retired from film in 1973, will be privately buried in a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, with a public homage for fans afterwards.
- The town of Saint-Tropez acknowledged Bardot's profound connection and role as its 'most dazzling ambassador' during her over half-century residency.
- Following her acting career, Bardot dedicated her life to animal welfare but also became involved in right-wing politics and was fined multiple times for inciting racial hatred.