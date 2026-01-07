Trump ‘actively discussing’ buying Greenland after refusing to rule out military action
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the Trump administration is “actively discussing” buying Greenland.
- Her remarks come after President Donald Trump’s renewed calls for the United States to take control of the autonomous Danish territory, with U.S. officials previously saying Trump “retains the option” of using the military to do so.
- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Danish officials next week to discuss options for acquiring the strategic Arctic island.
- The U.S. military’s raid and capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas Saturday rekindled worries in Denmark and among its European allies that Greenland might face a similar scenario.
- Trump first voiced the idea of gaining control of Greenland in 2019 during his first presidency and argues the island is key for U.S. military strategy and claims Denmark has not done enough to protect it.