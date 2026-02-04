Bulletin world briefing: Musk calls Spanish PM a ‘tyrant’ and British soldiers near Russian border
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Elon Musk calls Spanish PM a ‘tyrant’ over social media plan
- British soldiers carry out crucial exercise near Russian border
- Harry Potter villain emerges as Lunar New Year symbol in China
- Couple who allegedly put up ‘Free Palestine’ stickers ordered to leave India
- How rising temperatures are already impacting Greenland
