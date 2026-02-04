Harry Potter villain emerges as unexpected Lunar New Year symbol

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Draco Malfoy has become an unexpected Chinese Lunar New Year mascot, with his image adorning festive decor and merchandise.
  • His surge in popularity is due to the Chinese translation of his surname, Ma-er-fu, meaning horse and fortune, making him an auspicious symbol for the Year of the Horse.
  • Social media shows widespread use of Malfoy-themed items, such as red posters sold on platforms like Taobao, reflecting the Harry Potter franchise's significant popularity in China.
  • Other posts on the social media platform show a massive image of Malfoy in his uniform hanging across several floors of a shopping mall in central Henan province.
  • The Harry Potter franchise is incredibly popular in China, where foreign films make up a relatively small percentage of the box office due to strict quotas and a shift to local content.
