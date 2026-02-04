Why Draco Malfoy has become an unlikely Lunar New Year mascot in China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter's villainous rival, has become an unlikely Chinese Lunar New Year mascot, his face now adorning red festive decor and merchandise from posters to phone covers.

The character, played by actor Tom Felton in the films, has surged in popularity due to the Chinese translation of his surname – 'Ma-er-fu'. Meaning 'horse and fortune', it makes him an auspicious symbol for China's Lunar Year of the Horse.

Social media is awash with images of people displaying red Malfoy posters on their doors. Four can be bought for 11 yuan (£1.20) on e-commerce platform Taobao.

"Year of the Horse's blessing, so stick on a Malfoy," said one user on China's Rednote.

Other posts on the social media platform appeared to show a massive image of Malfoy in his uniform hanging across several floors of a shopping mall in central Henan province.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy ( Warner Bros Pictures )

The Harry Potter franchise is incredibly popular in China, where foreign films make up a relatively small percentage of the box office due to strict quotas and a shift to local content.

Warner Bros has agreed to develop a "Harry Potter Studio Tour" in Shanghai with Chinese group Jinjiang International, Jinjiang said last year.

A Universal Studios theme park in Beijing features "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter", a section dedicated to Harry Potter-themed rides and attractions.

The eight Harry Potter films were re-released in Chinese cinemas in 2024.

Actor Tom Felton reprised his role as Draco Malfoy, on Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Felton joined the cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City, becoming the first cast member from the famed film franchise to reprise their role in the stage production. The role also marked Felton’s Broadway debut.

Footage shared by the production with The Independent shows Felton taking to the stage for the first time and forcing a long pause in the performance due to rapturous screams and applause.

It takes around 30 seconds before Felton is finally able to utter his first line: “I need a favor.”

“It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train. Tom Felton has come to Broadway,” the official Cursed Child account wrote alongside a clip of the moment on Instagram.