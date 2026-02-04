Elon Musk calls Spanish PM a ‘tyrant’ over social media plan
- Elon Musk has labelled Spanish prime minister a "true fascist totalitarian" and a “tyrant” after Pedro Sanchez proposed a ban on social media use for teenagers.
- Musk's comments followed a raid by French authorities on X's Paris offices as part of a cyber crime investigation.
- The investigation focuses on alleged algorithm manipulation, fraudulent data extraction, and the use of X's AI chatbot, Grok, to create child abuse images and sexually explicit deepfakes.
- Musk and former X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino have been summoned for a "voluntary" hearing on 20 April regarding the probe.
- X condemned the raid as an "abusive act of law enforcement theatre" with "illegitimate political objectives," denying any wrongdoing, while other European bodies have also opened investigations into Grok’s parent company, xAI.
