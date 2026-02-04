Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has slammed Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez as a “true fascist totalitarian” after he proposed a ban on social media use by teenagers, as Europe toughens its stance against tech giants.

In a furious response on his social media site X, the tech billionaire’s described the Spanish prime minister - who had earlier promised to protect children from the “digital wild west” - as a “tyrant and traitor to the people of Spain”.

Sanchez had described social media on Tuesday as a “failed state where laws are ignored and crimes are tolerated”, challenging Musk for using X to “amplify disinformation” regarding the decision by Madrid to regularise 500,000 undocumented immigrants.

Musk’s tirade came just hours after Paris authorities raided the X headquarters, prompting the company to hit back at French prosecutors for what it called an “abusive and illegitimate” move.

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s X accused Parisian prosecutors of an ‘abusive’ raid ( AP )

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s office carried out the raid as part of a cyber crime investigation into alleged manipulation of algorithms, fraudulent data extraction, and the use of the site’s AI chatbot, Grok, to produce child abuse images and sexually explicit deepfakes.

Musk and the former CEO of X Corp, Linda Yaccarino, have also been summoned to a “voluntary” hearing on 20 April.

In a statement to The Independent, X accused French authorities of an “abusive act of law enforcement theater designed to achieve illegitimate political objectives”. The company did not specify the nature of the political objectives.

Thousands of sexually explicit images were created of real women without their consent using the AI tool, before the company finally implemented “technological measures” to prevent the practise in mid-January.

open image in gallery The raid took place at X’s Paris office ( Getty )

The raid marked the first time the tech billionaire has been summoned by prosecutors over the use of Grok, after thousands of sexually explicit images were created of real women without their consent using the AI tool. In mid-January, the company finally implemented “technological measures” to prevent the practice in mid-January.

Several investigations have since been opened into Grok’s parent company, xAI. The latest such investigation was announced by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after the raid by French police.

Previous investigations had been opened by the European Commission and by the UK’s media and communications regulator, Ofcom.

open image in gallery Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The full statement from Musk’s X read: "French judicial authorities raided X’s Paris office today in connection with a politicized criminal investigation into alleged manipulation of algorithms and purported fraudulent data extraction. We are disappointed by this development, but we are not surprised.

“The Paris Public Prosecutor’s office widely publicized the raid—making clear that today’s action was an abusive act of law enforcement theater designed to achieve illegitimate political objectives rather than advance legitimate law enforcement goals rooted in the fair and impartial administration of justice.

It continued: "The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office is plainly attempting to exert pressure on X’s senior management in the United States by targeting our French entity and employees, who are not the focus of this investigation.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has ignored the established procedural mechanisms to obtain evidence in compliance with international treaties and X’s rights to defend itself. These procedural mechanisms are well known and used on a daily basis by judicial authorities around the world.

"The allegations underlying today’s raid are baseless and X categorically denies any wrongdoing. Today’s staged raid reinforces our conviction that this investigation distorts French law, circumvents due process, and endangers free speech. X is committed to defending its fundamental rights and the rights of its users. We will not be intimidated by the actions of French judicial authorities today."