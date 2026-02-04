British couple who allegedly put up ‘Free Palestine’ stickers ordered to leave India
- A British couple, Lewis Gabriel D and Anushi Emma Christine, has been issued a "leave India" notice for allegedly pasting "Free Palestine" stickers in Pushkar, Rajasthan.
- Indian police stated that the couple violated tourist visa rules by engaging in political activities, specifically advocating for Palestinian people.
- The stickers, reading "Free Palestine. Boycott Israel”, were reported on 21 January at multiple locations in Pushkar, a town known as a popular destination for Israeli tourists.
- Authorities, including the criminal investigation department, revoked their visas under the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025, mandating their immediate departure and potential blacklisting.
- The incident occurs amid intensified calls to "free Palestine" following the Israel-Gaza conflict, with India refraining from directly calling out Israel over its actions in Gaza as bilateral ties have strengthened.
