British couple who allegedly put up ‘Free Palestine’ stickers ordered to leave India

A British couple have been ordered to leave India for allegedly putting up ‘Free Palestine’ stickers
A British couple have been ordered to leave India for allegedly putting up ‘Free Palestine’ stickers (REUTERS)
  • A British couple, Lewis Gabriel D and Anushi Emma Christine, has been issued a "leave India" notice for allegedly pasting "Free Palestine" stickers in Pushkar, Rajasthan.
  • Indian police stated that the couple violated tourist visa rules by engaging in political activities, specifically advocating for Palestinian people.
  • The stickers, reading "Free Palestine. Boycott Israel”, were reported on 21 January at multiple locations in Pushkar, a town known as a popular destination for Israeli tourists.
  • Authorities, including the criminal investigation department, revoked their visas under the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025, mandating their immediate departure and potential blacklisting.
  • The incident occurs amid intensified calls to "free Palestine" following the Israel-Gaza conflict, with India refraining from directly calling out Israel over its actions in Gaza as bilateral ties have strengthened.
