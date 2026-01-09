Bulletin world briefing: Iran blames Trump for protests and US seizes another Venezuelan tanker
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today
- US seizes fifth tanker as Trump tightens control of Venezuelan oil
- Iran signals crackdown on protesters as Trump is blamed for uprising
- Raging Patagonia wildfires force evacuation of thousands of tourists
- Honduras lawmaker injured in explosive attack during TV interview
- US tourist killed in shark attack after beast tore off her arm