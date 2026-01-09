Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iran signals crackdown on protesters as Trump is blamed for uprising

Iran authorities cut internet as buildings set on fire during mass protests in Tehran
  • Iran has signalled an impending crackdown on protesters, directly challenging Donald Trump's pledge of support for those demonstrating peacefully.
  • The death toll from the ongoing protests has reportedly risen to at least 50.
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Donald Trump, accusing him of having hands "stained with the blood of Iranians," while state media labelled demonstrators as "terrorists."
  • Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, vowed that protesters would face "decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency" punishment.
  • Donald Trump has reiterated his threat to strike Iran if protesters are killed, a warning that carries increased weight following recent US military action in Venezuela.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in