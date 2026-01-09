Iran signals crackdown on protesters as Trump is blamed for uprising
- Iran has signalled an impending crackdown on protesters, directly challenging Donald Trump's pledge of support for those demonstrating peacefully.
- The death toll from the ongoing protests has reportedly risen to at least 50.
- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Donald Trump, accusing him of having hands "stained with the blood of Iranians," while state media labelled demonstrators as "terrorists."
- Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, vowed that protesters would face "decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency" punishment.
- Donald Trump has reiterated his threat to strike Iran if protesters are killed, a warning that carries increased weight following recent US military action in Venezuela.