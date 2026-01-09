Iran protests latest: Millions take to streets to demand regime change as dozens killed in clashes with police
The US has warned it will come to the ‘rescue’ of protestors if Tehran ‘violently kills’ them
Dozens have been killed in violent clashes with police as protests have erupted across Iran demanding regime change.
Buildings were set on fire as millions took part in demonstrations in Tehran and Masshad on Thursday evening, which were not dispersed by security forces.
Monitoring groups reported a nationwide internet blackout in the aftermath of the protests. The demonstrators were heard calling for the overthrow of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini and the return of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the former Shah.
US president Donald Trump warned that if Tehran "violently kills peaceful protesters" the US "will come to their rescue,” threats that acquired fresh resonance following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a long-standing ally of Tehran, by American troops.
The country has been reeling from a 12-day conflict in June, initiated by Israel, which saw US forces bomb Iranian nuclear facilities. A widening economic crisis has seen the population struggling with an annual inflation rate of 40 per cent.
How widespread are the protests?
More than 340 protests have taken place across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to a report by the US.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Thursday.
At least 38 people have been killed with more than 2,200 arrested, according to the agency, which relies on an activist network inside of Iran for its reporting.
Understanding the scale of the protests has been difficult. Iranian state media has provided little information about the demonstrations.
Online videos offer shaky glimpses of people in the streets or the sound of gunfire. Journalists in general in Iran also face limits on reporting such as requiring permission to travel around the country, as well as the threat of harassment or arrest by authorities.
But the protests do not appear to be stopping, even after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said "rioters must be put in their place."
Iran's theocratic government is facing intensified pressure as nationwide protests erupt, fuelled by the Islamic Republic's struggling economy.
This unrest follows a tumultuous period for Tehran, which is still recovering from a 12-day conflict in June, initiated by Israel, that saw US forces bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.
Economic hardship has deepened significantly since September, when the United Nations reimposed sanctions on the country due to its atomic programme. This has plunged Iran's rial currency into freefall, now exchanging at more than 1.4 million to $1. Concurrently, Tehran's self-described "Axis of Resistance" – a coalition of countries and militant groups backed by the capital – has been significantly weakened since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in 2023.
