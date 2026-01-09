Raging Patagonia wildfires force evacuation of thousands of tourists
- Wildfires have been raging through Patagonia since Monday, 5 January, leading to the evacuation of at least 3,000 tourists.
- The blazes have affected over 2,000 hectares of vegetation across various forest areas near the Andes mountains in Argentina's Chubut province.
- Comarca Andina, a popular tourist destination in the region, has been impacted by the fires.
- Officials have stated that at least one of the fires was deliberately started, indicating arson.
- These wildfires occur a year after Argentina experienced its most severe wildfires in three decades, which destroyed tens of thousands of hectares and resulted in one fatality.