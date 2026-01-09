US tourist killed in shark attack after beast tore off her arm
- A 56-year-old woman, Arlene Lillis from Minnesota, died following a suspected shark attack in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- She was attacked Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. at Drosch Beach in St. Croix, where she was swimming.
- Her arm was completely severed below the elbow, and she was pulled from the water by two beachgoers, Christopher Carroll and Ryan Connot.
- Carroll, a former lifeguard, said he rushed to help after hearing “ungodly screaming.” Despite being conscious and speaking after the attack, Lillis died on the beach due to significant blood loss.
- The Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement that authorities suspect that a second victim was also injured.