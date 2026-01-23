Bulletin world briefing: India races to control Nipah virus and Spain train crash cause revealed
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- The likely cause of Spain’s fatal high-speed train crash revealed
- Nearly 100 people quarantined as India rushes to contain Nipah virus
- Nearly half of countries on Trump’s Board of Peace banned from entering US
- Celebrities from fashion and film attend Valentino’s funeral in Rome
- Food, firearms and fishing – how Greenland is preparing for an invasion