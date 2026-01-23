Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The likely cause of Spain’s fatal high-speed train crash revealed

Rescue efforts and investigation continue after train crash in Spain
  • A preliminary report from Spain's rail accident investigating body, CIAF, suggests a rail fracture likely preceded a high-speed train derailment last Sunday, which killed 45 people.
  • The incident occurred in Adamuz, Cordoba province, where a train from private consortium Iryo derailed and collided with an oncoming state-owned Renfe service.
  • Investigators found uniform notches on the wheels of the Iryo train, consistent with striking a broken rail section, and noted similar damage on other trains that had passed through the area.
  • The CIAF report cautioned that the causes for the rail breakage remain undetermined, with nothing ruled out, and its findings require further detailed analysis.
  • A large piece of metal, believed to be a crucial missing undercarriage component known as a bogie, was discovered near the crash site and is currently being examined by investigators.
