Nearly 100 people quarantined as India rushes to contain zoonotic virus
- Indian authorities are rushing to contain a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, where five cases have been reported and nearly 100 people placed under quarantine.
- The confirmed cases include two nurses, a doctor, and a health staff member, with some patients in critical condition and others showing improvement.
- Nipah virus is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization due to its epidemic potential, with no existing vaccine or treatment.
- The virus is zoonotic, spreading between animals and people, primarily linked to certain bat species and accidental spillover through human-bat interaction, such as consuming contaminated fruit.
- Historically, Nipah virus was first identified in 1998 in Malaysia and Singapore, and has caused numerous deaths in India's southern state of Kerala since 2018.