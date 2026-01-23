Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Food, firearms and fishing – how Greenland is preparing for an invasion

Trump blasted as 'international gangster' amid Greenland dispute
  • Greenland's government has issued an 11-page manual encouraging citizens to be self-sufficient for five days in the event of a crisis.
  • The manual advises households to stockpile food, medicines, three litres of water per person daily, and includes monitoring firearms, ammunition, and fishing equipment for hunting.
  • Officials stated the advice is not an anticipation of a crisis but aims to strengthen overall preparedness, enabling authorities to focus on the most vulnerable.
  • The revision of preparedness advice for Greenlanders began last year, prompted by a series of long-term and short-term power outages.
  • The manual was released on the same day Donald Trump ruled out a military takeover of Greenland but reiterated his intention to annex the territory, causing uncertainty among residents.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in