Bulletin world briefing: Trump considering ‘strong options’ on Iran and Putin ally in hospital
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today
- Trump considering ‘very strong options’ over protest crackdown in Iran
- Chechen warlord and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov hospitalised with kidney failure
- Tourists left stranded in -39C temperatures as Lapland cancels all flights
- UK ‘considering’ sending troops to Greenland following Trump’s comments
- Australian bush fires consume area almost twice the size of Greater London