Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine war today: Warlord in hospital with kidney failure as ‘health deteriorates’

Kyiv strikes oil rigs in Caspian Sea with dramatic drone footage released
  • Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has been hospitalised with kidney failure, according to Ukrainian intelligence – rumours are swirling that his health is deteriorating.
  • Ukraine has attacked three Russian oil drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea, saying that “direct hits have been recorded”.
  • It comes as the Ministry of Defence announced it will develop new tactical ballistic missiles for Ukraine, code-naming the initiative "Project Nightfall".
  • Russia forces attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, causing blackouts, the war-hit nation’s largest private energy firm DTEK said this morning.
  • President Donald Trump has provided an update on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying that “progress” is being made: “I want to save the lives – the Russian and Ukrainian lives. That’s the only reason I’m doing it.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in