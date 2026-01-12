Ukraine war today: Warlord in hospital with kidney failure as ‘health deteriorates’
- Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has been hospitalised with kidney failure, according to Ukrainian intelligence – rumours are swirling that his health is deteriorating.
- Ukraine has attacked three Russian oil drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea, saying that “direct hits have been recorded”.
- It comes as the Ministry of Defence announced it will develop new tactical ballistic missiles for Ukraine, code-naming the initiative "Project Nightfall".
- Russia forces attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, causing blackouts, the war-hit nation’s largest private energy firm DTEK said this morning.
- President Donald Trump has provided an update on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, saying that “progress” is being made: “I want to save the lives – the Russian and Ukrainian lives. That’s the only reason I’m doing it.”