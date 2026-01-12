Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK ‘considering’ sending troops to Greenland

  • Sir Keir Starmer is considering deploying British troops to Greenland, following rhetoric from Donald Trump about gaining control of the Danish territory.
  • This consideration comes shortly after the Prime Minister pledged troops to Ukraine, raising concerns among former senior military figures about the UK's military capacity.
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said that discussions about securing the High North against Russia and China are part of Nato's “business as usual”, while Tory leader Kemi Badenoch warned of a potential Nato collapse.
  • Lord Peter Mandelson, a former UK ambassador to the US, dismissed the likelihood of Trump using military force in Greenland but criticised the Prime Minister for not increasing defence spending.
  • Reports from retired military top brass highlight the UK's military overstretch, citing issues such as a low number of howitzers, Royal Navy submarine availability, and RAF pilot shortages.
