Bulletin world briefing: Trump ‘considering’ Iran military strike and Kenyans fighting for Russia
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Trump ‘considering’ military strike on Iran as tensions ramp up in Middle East
- At least 1,000 Kenyans ‘recruited’ to fight for Russia in Ukraine
- Baby monkey adopts plush toy as surrogate mother at Japanese zoo
- One survives as tourist bus plunges into frozen Russian lake
- Bereaved families seek answers after fatal Air India crash
