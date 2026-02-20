Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump ‘considering’ military strike on Iran as tensions ramp up in Middle East

Trump says he is 'considering' military strike on Iran
  • Donald Trump stated he is "considering" ordering airstrikes on Iran to pressure the country into a new nuclear agreement.
  • These comments follow his warning that Tehran must reach a deal within 10 to 15 days to avoid "bad things" happening.
  • Negotiations between American and Iranian officials have been ongoing, with face-to-face talks in Geneva last week ending without a breakthrough.
  • A significant US military buildup, including numerous warplanes and two aircraft carrier groups, has been deployed to the Middle East.
  • Despite Trump's previous claim that US strikes last summer "obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme, he continues to demand a new deal, with forces reportedly ready to strike as early as Saturday.
