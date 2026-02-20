Baby monkey Punch adopts plush toy as surrogate mother
- Punch, a baby Japanese macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo, gained global sympathy after being rejected by his mother and finding comfort in an orangutan plush toy.
- Videos of Punch dragging and playing with the toy went viral, inspiring the hashtag “keep going, Punch” as people followed his story.
- Zoo officials have now provided an update, confirming that Punch has successfully begun integrating with other monkeys in his troop.
- Significant milestones in his social development include being groomed by another monkey, playing with young macaques, and being embraced by an older one.
- Caretaker Shumpei Miyakoshi highlighted Punch's mental strength and active engagement, noting his progress in becoming a fully accepted member of the group.
