At least 1,000 Kenyans ‘recruited’ to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Zelensky says further steps on peace talks will be determined in upcoming meeting
  • A Kenyan intelligence report has found at least 1,000 Kenyans were allegedly deceived with false job promises into fighting for Russia in Ukraine, with at least one confirmed fatality.
  • The report was presented to parliament by Kimani Ichung’wah, who accused Russian embassy officials of colluding with work recruitment agencies.
  • This comes as the European Union has said it sees no tangible signs of Russia seriously engaging in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, following the latest discussions in Geneva.
  • Ukraine is preparing for internal discussions on peace talks and is exploring the introduction of a tax on military exports, which could generate several billion dollars this year.
  • Poland has approved new legislation to integrate Ukrainian refugees into its general foreigner protection laws, while the EU is keen to begin Ukraine's membership talks, despite intelligence doubts about a peace deal by 2026.
