Bulletin PM briefing: Oil tanker seized, heavy snow warning and murderer arrested
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- British military involved in US seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker.
- Full list of UK weather warnings with Storm Goretti set to bring heavy snow.
- Convicted murderer who absconded from prison arrested following lengthy manhunt.
- Starmer says MPs would get to vote on deploying troops to Ukraine.
- How Maduro and his wife suffered injuries during raid by US forces.