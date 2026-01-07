Full list of UK weather warnings with Storm Goretti set to bring heavy snow
- The Met Office has issued two amber and seven yellow weather warnings across the UK for Thursday.
- A yellow ice warning is in effect for Northern Ireland from midnight on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop rapidly.
- Scotland is under an extended yellow snow and ice warning until 12pm on Thursday, anticipating further disruption.
- A yellow wind warning covers the southwest of England and Wales from 3pm until midnight on Thursday into Friday, as a deep low-pressure system brings rain, snow, and strong winds.
- Two additional yellow snow warnings are in place for Wales, the southeast and west of England, and the Midlands from 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, with Storm Goretti expected to bring heavy snow to higher ground in South Wales.