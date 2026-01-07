How Maduro and wife Cilia Flores suffered injuries during raid by US forces
- Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were reportedly injured during their capture by US forces in Caracas.
- The couple allegedly sustained head injuries while attempting to hide behind a heavy steel door, with flash-bang devices potentially involved in the incident.
- Maduro and Flores appeared in a New York court with visible injuries, where Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug charges and claimed to be a 'prisoner of war'.
- Flores's attorney stated she had 'significant injuries', including possible rib fractures, and requested a full physical evaluation for her client.
- Both face serious charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and importing cocaine, making bail unlikely due to concerns they pose a flight risk.