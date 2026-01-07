Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Maduro and wife Cilia Flores suffered injuries during raid by US forces

Maduro seen as he is charged with drug offenses in New York court
  • Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were reportedly injured during their capture by US forces in Caracas.
  • The couple allegedly sustained head injuries while attempting to hide behind a heavy steel door, with flash-bang devices potentially involved in the incident.
  • Maduro and Flores appeared in a New York court with visible injuries, where Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug charges and claimed to be a 'prisoner of war'.
  • Flores's attorney stated she had 'significant injuries', including possible rib fractures, and requested a full physical evaluation for her client.
  • Both face serious charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and importing cocaine, making bail unlikely due to concerns they pose a flight risk.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in