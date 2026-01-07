Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores hit their heads as they tried to flee US forces arresting them, a report claims.

Maduro and Flores attempted to hide behind a heavy steel door inside their compound, but they bumped their heads while escaping due to a low door frame, unnamed officials told CNN.

The pair were given first aid after being seized from the compound, but their injuries occurred before the US Delta Forces caught up with them, the sources claimed.

The couple appeared in a New York court on Monday with visible injuries, as the former Venezuelan president pleaded not guilty to several drug charges days after his capture.

open image in gallery Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores (R) were seized in a US raid at the weekend ( AP )

Flores’ attorney told the judge she had sustained “significant injuries” during her abduction and that she “may have a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs”. Her attorney asked for a full physical evaluation, including an X-Ray.

During Maduro’s high-security transfer to a New York courthouse, footage taken from helicopters showed him walking between modes of transport with a significant limp.

Courtroom sketches of Flores showed her with bandages on her head - but administration officials told lawmakers on Monday that the injuries were minor.

open image in gallery Maduro was taken into custody and transported to New York to face charges ( Reuters )

Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said according to NBC News that US forces reached Maduro’s Caracas compound at around 1am on Saturday, before breaching it and taking the couple by surprise.

They tried to use so-called flash-bangs - explosive devices which create an intense light and sound but are not intended to be lethal - to blast through the large doors behind which Maduro and Flores were hiding. It was during or after that moment that the injuries occurred, sources told US outlets.

During the court appearance, Maduro told the judge he had been kidnapped and that he was a “prisoner of war”.

Flores’ attorney told the court, when asked about her client's bruising: "Our client is in good spirits. We look forward to reviewing and challenging the evidence the government has."

open image in gallery The couple, wearing blue and orange prison clothes in this court sketch, were injured during the raid ( AP )

Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, can ask the judge to release them on bail, which would allow them to await trial at a location other than jail. Neither defendant made that request on Monday, but their lawyers suggested they might in the future.

It is, however, unlikely to be granted. Both are charged with serious offences that could carry life sentences, and prosecutors could argue they are flight risks — meaning they may try to leave the country to avoid prosecution if they are freed.

Maduro is accused of narco-terrorism conspiracy. He and his wife are accused of being part of a conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possessing machine guns.