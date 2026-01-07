British military involved in US seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker
- British armed forces provided support to the US seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker on Wednesday.
- The vessel, named Marinera and previously Bella-1, was captured by US forces in waters between Iceland and Scotland.
- RAF surveillance craft and the RFA Tideforce naval support vessel were among the British military assets involved in the operation.
- The Marinera, which was Venezuelan-linked, appeared to be heading for a Russian arctic port.
- The seizure could become a new point of contention between Western nations and Moscow, with Russia's transport ministry implying a breach of international maritime law.