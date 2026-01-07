Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British military involved in US seizure of Russian-flagged oil tanker

US authorities seize two Venezuelan oil tankers
  • British armed forces provided support to the US seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker on Wednesday.
  • The vessel, named Marinera and previously Bella-1, was captured by US forces in waters between Iceland and Scotland.
  • RAF surveillance craft and the RFA Tideforce naval support vessel were among the British military assets involved in the operation.
  • The Marinera, which was Venezuelan-linked, appeared to be heading for a Russian arctic port.
  • The seizure could become a new point of contention between Western nations and Moscow, with Russia's transport ministry implying a breach of international maritime law.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in