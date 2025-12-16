Bulletin PM briefing: Rob Reiner son due in court, parade attack sentence and BBC to fight Trump lawsuit
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Nick Reiner due in court as LA District Attorney weighs murder charge.
- Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years after ‘horror’ Liverpool victory parade attack.
- Review launched into foreign cash in British politics after bribery scandal.
- BBC says it will fight $10bn Donald Trump Panorama lawsuit.
- Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after death of nine-year-old girl.