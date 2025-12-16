Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after death of nine-year-old girl
- A nine-year-old girl died in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, after emergency services were called to an address in Lime Close on Monday evening.
- A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the girl's death and remains in police custody.
- The girl's family has been informed, and police have expressed their heartfelt condolences, acknowledging their immense distress.
- Avon and Somerset Police has launched a criminal investigation, with a police cordon remaining in place and house-to-house enquiries underway.
- Superintendent Jen Appleford urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances and assured an increased police presence for reassurance, stating there is no increased risk to public safety.